Close Ricardo family dealing with aftermath of devastating house fire One family in Ricardo is struggling to pick up the pieces after losing their home in a devastating fire. KIII 11:17 PM. CST December 22, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST RICARDO (KIII NEWS) - One family in Ricardo is struggling to pick up the pieces after losing their home in a devastating fire. All of their items were lost. Our Steven Cavazos has their story. If you would like to help Resendez family, click here. CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Salvation Army Thrift Store hosts Sally Sale Dec 23, 2016, 12:33 a.m. Ricardo family dealing with aftermath of devastating… Dec 22, 2016, 11:17 p.m. Program helps women accused of prostitution Dec 22, 2016, 11:15 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs