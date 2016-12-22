KIII
Close

Ricardo family dealing with aftermath of devastating house fire

One family in Ricardo is struggling to pick up the pieces after losing their home in a devastating fire.

KIII 11:17 PM. CST December 22, 2016

RICARDO (KIII NEWS) - One family in Ricardo is struggling to pick up the pieces after losing their home in a devastating fire. All of their items were lost. Our Steven Cavazos has their story. 
 
If you would like to help Resendez family, click here
 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories