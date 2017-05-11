KIII
Ride-In Theatre presents 1980's classic movie Mannequin

Heather Guajardo, KIII 11:36 AM. CDT May 11, 2017

Friday, May 12th you can head over to the Art Museum of South Texas to enjoy the art for only $1 as well as enjoy a free movie outside by the water gardens in down town Corpus Christi. This month the Ride-In theatre will feature the 1980's classic "Mannequin". Everyone is welcomed to bring picnics or cash for food trucks as well as blankets and lawn chairs for a comfortable night out.

