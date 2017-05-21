Riders bring awareness to motorcycles on the road

Bikers ride to raise awareness

Share This Story

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - May is Motorcycle Awareness Month and on Sunday riders came together for a special ride to raise awareness for motorcycle safety.

There are more registered motorcyclists in the state of Texas than there are people in Miami, Florida.



Thousands of them are right here in the Coastal Bend.

With so many bikers comes many more accidents.

Local motorcyclists said their safety is a big problem here and

serious crashes happening far too often.

Jeffery Churchill said we even had an accident on Saturday, a police officer was hit by someone, that officer suffered a broken leg.

Riders also said the problem is drivers not looking before they change lanes or pulling out of a parking lot.

A lot of time is due to distractions like texting and driving.

Riders said it's a bigger problem than people realize, Kiii Reporter Briana Whitney shares their story.