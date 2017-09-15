Riders preparing for Saturday's Conquer the Coast

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Despite some rearranging of the course this year due to Hurricane Harvey, this year's Conquer the Coast is still a go for Saturday.

Riders were at the Texas Surf Museum Friday picking up packets for the 14th annual race.

The route for the event's 10- and 21-mile routes will not change. However, the 66-mile route will be different. Normally that route goes through San Patricio and Aransas counties, both areas that experienced severe damage from Hurricane Harvey.

This year, riders will instead have the option of doing multiple loops on the 21-mile route to make up for that longer trek.

The race begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at North Bayfront Park.

© 2017 KIII-TV