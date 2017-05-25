Rise of synthetic cannabis calls impacting EMS crews

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Emergency medical technicians are urgently asking parents to talk to their children about the dangers of synthetic marijuana. Officials said 911 calls for the poisonings caused by that illegal drug are now surpassing calls for normal emergencies.

"Two shifts ago, the ambulance ran 35 calls in a 24-hour period. C-Shift the subsequent day ran 29 calls," said Captain Jeff Durrwachter of the Corpus Christi Fire Department. He heads up the busiest fire station in Corpus Christi -- Fire Station #3 on Morgan.

"We've had about three or four shifts in a row that have been involving a lot of people high on synthetic," Durrwachter said.

Synthetic cannabinoid, a synthecized form of the main ingredient in marijuana, THC, started out as such but has since evolved into a deadly poison.

"Whoever manufactures it will do it in such a way that whenever the end user is inhaling it they have different effects," Durrwachter said. "Sometimes you can tell a batch is coming to town and it makes people aggressive toward EMS. Other times they hardly ever wake up."

Either way, the "end user" as first responders call them, are risking their lives every time they light up. Now at epedemic levels, the issue is having an impact on the way EMTs do their job.

"It is putting a strain on all the resources. Whether you're talking about the CCFD, the police departments, the emergency rooms," Durrwachter said. "Because ultimately you can't leave the person laying on the ground."

Many of the synthetic emergency calls come from the downtown area, but there is a fair amount coming from other parts of the city with people ranging from 16-60 years of age.

"We only have finite resources," Durrwachter said. "We only have so many ambulances, so many fire trucks, so many police officers, and so many beds in the emergency rooms."

