Rising number of traffic fatalities

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man killed in rollover crash
-
Detectives investigate fatal motorcycle accident
-
Island Report - Packery Channel Pro's & Con's
-
Man shot in Annaville incident
-
UVA student released from North Korea in a coma
-
Alice political turmoil
-
Police Protection Act signed by governor
-
Opening of Beeville murder trial delayed
-
Woman arrested for allegedly using stolen card
-
Suspects in Torres shooting in court
More Stories
-
Government: 8 killed in explosion at east China kindergartenJun 15, 2017, 6:20 a.m.
-
Doctors: Otto Warmbier in state of 'unresponsive…Jun 15, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
-
5th annual Stache Dash to help Coastal Bend childrenJun 15, 2017, 5:36 p.m.