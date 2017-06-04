KIII
Riviera residents frustrated after four days of water issues

Taylor Alanis , KIII 12:14 AM. CDT June 05, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Riviera residents have been without drinking water for several days.

Hoot Gibson with Riviera Water System said a lightning storm hit their computer system that operates the pumps, causing them to stop. He says a new system has been ordered which will cost around $4000.

On Saturday, the pumps turned on starting for two-hour increments, but residents are being advised to boil their water before consumption.

Kiii Reporter Taylor Alanis spoke with citizens of Riviera, and they shared their frustrations with us.
 

