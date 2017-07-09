Road closure for Harbor Bridge project begins July 10

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Sections of East Causeway Boulevard near East Walnut Street will be closed intermittently from July 10 to July 21.

The closure is part of the Harbor Bridge Project.

The road will be shut down from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day near the North Beach area.

The closure will not affect traffic on the Harbor Bridge.

All work is weather permitting.

There will not be more than one section of East Causeway Boulevard closed at a time.

