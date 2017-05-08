Road closures affecting Ocean drive starting today

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Traffic changes along Ocean drive from Louisiana Avenue to Morgan will affect your drive this morning.

Crews say traffic will be narrowed to the northbound lanes with one lane in each direction beginning at Louisiana Avenue to Morgan Avenue.

Southbound Ocean Drive traffic will be transitioned onto the new pavement at the Morgan Avenue intersection.

The Ayers Street intersection at Ocean Drive will be closed for about 4 to 6 weeks.

Northbound traffic will not be allowed to turn left at Del Mar Boulevard, Ayers Street and Elizabeth Street and a dedicated left turn at Morgan Avenue and Buford Street for northbound traffic will remain open.

Left turns will be allowed for southbound traffic at Elizabeth Street.

Drives on Ocean drive should use Morgan since the Ayers street intersection will be temporarily closed.

Southern, Naples, and Cole streets will be restricted to resident traffic only with no through traffic to Ocean Drive.

Del Mar Boulevard and Atlantic Street will have intermittent access to Ocean Drive.

Cars looking to go north on Ocean drive must make a U-turn. The speed limit will remain at 25 MPH as crews work on construction.

Sidewalks adjacent to Christus Spohn Hospital will be closed along Louisiana and Morgan.

Bicyclists are encouraged to find another route.

