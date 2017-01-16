Road closures and traffic delays

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - City crews will be doing utility work along Mcardle Rd. near La Palmera mall for the next two weeks.

Traffic going eastbound will be reduced to one lane between Dorothy and Airline. Drivers should expect delays.

City crews will also be out trimming trees on Airline Rd. near SPID and Mcardle.

Drivers should expect delays when traveling northbound on Airline between SPID and Mcardle as traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Drivers are cautioned to leave earlier or find alternatives routes as possible.

