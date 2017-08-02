Roadrunners to host 4th annual Dash for Cash Trail Run

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Roadrunners will kick off their fourth annual Dash for Cash Trail Run this Saturday with a new addition -- a five-mile bike race.

The Roadrunners challenge everyone to take on a healthy lifestyle while also raising funds from their races to donate to local charities. The Dash for Cash race will offer cash prizes and a new opportunity for local runners.

"It's something off road, something that's different. You get to see animals, you get to see birds, you get to go through single track trails, something that you look for in the Hill Country," Race Director Jay Wimberly said. "So it's something new, something exciting. A way to get off the road and switch it all up."

The deadline to sign up is Friday.

For more information visit www.runcorpus.com.

