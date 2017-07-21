'Roar by the Shore' BikeFest not taking place this fall

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - After over 20-years of providing quality events for Texas motorcycle riders, “Roar by the Shore” BikeFest is taking a breather.

There will be no rally the fall of 2017.

The promoters of the annual event are considering multiple actions to re-brand the event.

Their goal is to create a more robust event that will appeal to a larger amount of riders.



BikeFest is the longest running major motorcycle rally in Texas and was originally located on South Padre Island.

The festival relocated to Corpus Christi for their 20th anniversary in 2013.

In October 2016, BikeFest celebrated their 23rd annual event.

The rally created a $2.4-million economic impact for the city of Corpus Christi.



The planning committee is manned by an army of volunteers and has always focused on meeting the needs of the rally’s attendees.

With that goal in mind, the 501(c)3 nonprofit has partnered with the Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau to find the best ways to help BikeFest grow and welcome a larger audience of bikers.



This planned break has the support of everyone involved.

Event organizers are excited to revamp the rally and are looking forward to a successful 2018 BikeFest.

