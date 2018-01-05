Robbery caught on camera, suspects on the run

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It was supposed to be a holiday for Julian Gold employees, but the first few hour of 2018 they were rushed into work. In just minutes, over a dozen handbags were stolen, each costing close to $350.

All caught on camera the store wants the public to help in identifying the suspects.

"In Lamar Park no generally an area there would be a lot of theft," store director Kari Morrison said.

But Security video from Lamar Park shows was a different scene in the very first hours of 2018.

"The one day that we had of rest turned out to be a day like that spent most of the day down here with police," Morrison said.

Employees checked out local pawn shops, but nothing turned up.

Morrison does not think the store was targeted.

"Didn't look like he was familiar with our store," Morrison said. "Just looking for someplace to break into, saw something pretty and decided to go after it."

Police are still investigating the robbery.

"Going to other banks other businesses that also had camera surveillance," Morrison said.

The store will be getting more security cameras because of this robbery. The store asks anymore who has information on the robbery to come forward or if they have seen any of the bags.

