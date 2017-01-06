Robbery suspect on the run after robbing credit union

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police are searching for a man accused of robbing the Corpus Christi City Employee's Credit Union at the corner of Holly and Kostoryz Friday afternoon.

Corpus Christi police responded to the robbery and were told a man took money by force. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Credit union employees told Officers that an unknown man walked into the bank with black pants, a red hoodie and a black ski mask on his head. Employees told police that the man went to the teller and demanded cash.

Employees also told officers they did not see a weapon, but the man made them believe he had a weapon. Employees said the man took the money and ran out the door and left the area in an unknown direction. There were several customers in the bank at the time of the robbery.

Police are now searching the area to locate the man and would like help from the public to identify and locate the man responsible for this robbery. If you have any information, call police at 361-886-2600

