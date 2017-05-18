Robstown Elementary School closed until Monday for foul smell

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - Elementary school students in Robstown will have to stay home Friday because of an unusual smell on their campus.

Robstown Independent School District officials said classes let out early Wednesday and were canceled the rest of the week after a staff member alerted authorities to a mystery smell. Officials said they are dedicated to finding the cause, but regardless of their findings, classes will resume on Monday.

"Maintaining a cleanly campus is a top priority of Robstown ISD, and we want to get this fixed as soon as possible," said Kelsey Cook, Coordinator of Public Relations at Robsown ISD. "The reason that we dismissed classes is that we didn't want to wait until the weekend to start on this. We want to make sure that we do everything we can right now to tackle the issues and to get our students back in school and where they need to learn."

Officials add that students will not have to make up the two days in summer break because they have already completed all of the minutes for this year.

