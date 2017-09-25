Robstown ISD to host community health fair Wednesday

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - Robstown residents will get the chance to get their flu shot Wednesday as the City and school district host a community health fair.

The event is open to the public and will provide school physicals, blood pressure readings, blood glucose tests and flu shots with valid insurance cards.

The fair will run from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Lotspeich Elementary School in the 1000 block of Ruben Chavez Road.

