Robstown man killed in motorcycle crash with 18-wheeler

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - A Robstown man was killed Wednesday evening after his motorcycle collided with an 18-wheeler on FM 892.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as 54-year old Dana Brooks. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, Robstown police said the truck driver failed to yield to the motorcycle while attempting to turn onto Highway 77. The driver has been cited for failure to yield, but there is still an ongoing investigation and more charges are pending.

