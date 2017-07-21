Robstown's The Outlets pleased with first months of business

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's been open roughly four months, and as expected the outlets out in Robstown are off to a running start.

Some days have been slower than others.

Overall a positive start to what has been a project years in the making.

Kiii Anchor Rudy Trevino shares the report.

More than 25 stores opened shop in the sprawling 325-thousand-square-foot tract of land.

Kimberly Perez, The Outlet's marketing director and spokesperson said the Crossroads area is delivering.

"We're are seeing a lot of people traveling through. We're seeing people from the Valley, from Houston, from San Antonio, from Dallas even from Mexico. So we've had a lot of travelers come through and they're very happy," Perez said.

With the first of three phases complete, plans for two and three are still on but, under-wraps.

So in the meantime, shoppers enjoy the stores that are open and wait for the next phase.

