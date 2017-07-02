Robstown Police officer arrested for driving while intoxicated

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 38-year-old Robstown Police Detective Orlando Vasquez was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday morning.

He was pulled over at the intersection of Bonner and Everhart and booked into Nueces County Jail.

Police did not release where Vasquez was coming from or what his blood alcohol level was at the time arrest.

This is the second Robstown Police Officer to be charged with a DWI in less than a year.

The Robstown Police Department was contacted but there was no one available for comment.

Vasquez is being held with a $1,000 bond.





