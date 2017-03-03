Robstown police search for suspect in stabbing

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Robstown police department is searching for 28-year-old Eric Lee Garcia. Garcia has a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Garcia is a suspect in a stabbing that occurred on the morning of March 1, on Lopez Street in Robstown.

Please call police at 361-387-3531 with information of the whereabouts of Garcia. A bond of $100,000.00 has been set.

