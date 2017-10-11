Robstown residents receive free smoke detectors

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - Smoke detectors have become a common household item, but not everyone has one.

That's why the Robstown Fire Department has teamed up with the Texas State Fire Marshall and the Insurance Council of Texas to equip as many Robstown homes as possible with smoke alarms.

They had about 200 alarms to give away on Wednesday.

It is all part of Fire Prevention Week, which kicked off Sunday.

It's not too late for Robstown residents to get one of those smoke detectors. To get one, you need to sign up first by emailing herman@cityofrobstown.com, and the smoke detectors are first-come-first-serve.

