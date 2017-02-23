Robstown students take part in National High Technology Day

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - Robstown High School students got an up-close look at science, technology, engineering and math careers Thursday during the 19th annual National High Technology Day.

HACEMOS, an AT&T employee resource group that supports Hispanic employees and their communities, played host to more than 3,000 high school students in 35 cities, including Robstown. The event is coordinated in conjunction with Communities in Schools.

