Robstown teacher on paid administrative leave for incident

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - The Robstown Independent School District released a statement late Tuesday afternoon saying one of their teachers has been placed on paid administrative leave.
There was an allegation of inappropriate disciplinary action by a teacher to a student. The district is not releasing the name of the teacher or what grade they teach.
The investigation into those allegations is ongoing.
© 2017 KIII-TV
