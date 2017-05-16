KIII
Robstown teacher on paid administrative leave for incident

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - The Robstown Independent School District released a statement late Tuesday afternoon saying one of their teachers has been placed on paid administrative leave.
 
There was an allegation of inappropriate disciplinary action by a teacher to a student. The district is not releasing the name of the teacher or what grade they teach.
 
The investigation into those allegations is ongoing.
 

