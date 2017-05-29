Robstown Vietnam veteran receives high school diploma

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - On this day set aside to honor those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom, a Robstown veteran achieved a very special goal -- he walked the stage to receive his high school diploma.

"When I turned 19 I went and joined the Army knowing I was going to Vietnam," veteran Amador Duran said.

Before doing so, Duran made other sacrifices. Among the biggest was dropping out of school.

"I had to drop out to help my parents, who were migrant workers, and in order help my brothers and sisters, I had to drop out so they could continue their education," Duran said.

As time went on working fields across the country, Duran's dream of finishing high school was always in the back of his mind. He earned his GEB while in service.

"After finishing my two years military time, I joined Del Mar College for two years so I was able to get a good job and started working at the Corpus Christi Army Depot for about 32 years," Duran said.

Still, the desire to walk across the stage and graduate from Robstown High School remained.

"Why not me? It's never too late to get your high school diploma," Duran said.

The Purple Heart recipient decided last year to look into making his goal happen and reached out to Robstown Independent School District administrators.

"They told me okay, at the end of the year, you're qualified to get your high school diploma," Duran said. "So now here I am, going up there and getting my diploma, and I advise every individual, young or old, go ahead and just do that."

