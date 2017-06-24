Rock and Roll up your sleeve blood drive a success

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Coastal Bend Blood Center's annual summer blood drive was held on Saturday.

Rock and Roll up your Sleeves was set up in the parking lot of Cavender's Boot City.

The majority of donors are students and with summer in full swing, the Blood Center needs to replenish their stock.

Donor Samantha Dingus said, donating is pretty important and that "it saves lives" is not just a slogan.

She also pointed out they can't manufacture blood so it's up to people to donate and help out.

304 units of blood were donated in the Rock n' Roll up your sleeve event.

The Blood Center would like to thank all of the Coastal Bend for making this event a success.



