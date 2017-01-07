CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The cold weather didn't scare away people who wanted to donate blood Saturday.



The coastal bend blood center's semi-annual rock and roll up your sleeves blood drive had just about 300 people come out give the fit of life.

The center said that winter months don't receive as many donors. They also said they supply15 medical facilities in the area and they need more units. Saturday's event will help keep up with the high demand.

Donors who gave blood were treated to food and prizes.

