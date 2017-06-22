"Rock N Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive" taking place Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The Rock N Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive is taking place and is designed to help patients in need of blood transfusions.

With 30 percent of donors being high school students, organizers say that during the summer it is difficult for blood donations to be made due to vacations.

The blood drive will be taking place at Cavender's Boot City located on 4914 South Padre Island Drive, from 9 A.M. - 5 P.M.

Live music will be provided by Aletha, Hard Candy and DAZE.

© 2017 KIII-TV