Rockport contractor registration program made permanent

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - It was a program that first came about in Rockport to reduce the number of scam contractors and vendors in town after Hurricane Harvey, but now that program is permanent.

Rockport's City Council gathered Tuesday to make the program a permanent ordinance in the city requiring all contractors to register with the City to work there.

Any contractors wanting to work in Rockport is now required to register with the City. They will then be given a photo ID badge and a decal for their truck.

Anyone caught doing work without registering can face a misdemeanor charge.

