Rockport doctor operating free mobile first aid clinic

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Rockport residents are still in recovery mode since Hurricane Harvey, and a local doctor is helping the cause by running a mobile first aid clinic.

Dr. Heather Karuse, a native to Rockport, got the help from her husband and two children to recruit volunteer doctors and nurses to help at the clinic. Karuse is targeting residents who don't have insurance, have limited resources, and have little time to share from their rebuilding efforts.

Every patient is getting the service free of charge.

Karuse said it's a matter of the human need to help the residents of Rockport. She also explained that the mobile medical unit is in need of volunteers, itself.

You can reach the Rockport mobile medical unit here.

© 2017 KIII-TV