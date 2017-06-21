KIII
Rockport ranks 4th on Trip Advisor's list of best affordable Gulf Coast destinations

KIII 4:48 AM. CDT June 22, 2017

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - Internet travel giant Trip Advisor says tourists looking for cheap getaways will find them in the city of Rockport.

Trip Advisor recently published a list of six of the most affordable Gulf Coast vacation destinations this summer. Rockport came in at fourth place.

The travel site also credits Rockport with having a thriving community and pristine landscape.

