Rockport ranks 4th on Trip Advisor's list of best affordable Gulf Coast destinations

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - Internet travel giant Trip Advisor says tourists looking for cheap getaways will find them in the city of Rockport.
Trip Advisor recently published a list of six of the most affordable Gulf Coast vacation destinations this summer. Rockport came in at fourth place.
The travel site also credits Rockport with having a thriving community and pristine landscape.
