KIII
Close

Rockport rebuilding baseball fields with help from donations

The city of Rockport is rebuilding Memorial Park Ball Fields with the help of donations from Nolan Ryan, the Round Rock Express baseball team, and RS3 Turf Services.

Travis Green, KIII 11:36 PM. CST January 13, 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII-TV) - The city of Rockport is rebuilding Memorial Park Ball Fields with the help of donations from Nolan Ryan, the Round Rock Express baseball team, and RS3 Turf Services.

© 2018 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories