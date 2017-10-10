Rockport volunteer reception center opens for residents looking to give back

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Due to the overwhelming support of volunteers in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey, a reception center has opened. Organizers say many people have showed up wanting to help but not knowing where to start. The First Baptist Church in Rockport is helping residents who'd like to give their time, find a place that is in need of extra man-power to help rebuild and get back on their feet in a simple and organized manner.

If you want to volunteer time to help with cleanup and recovery, you are being asked to go there.

The center is located at First Baptist Church in Rockport near Live Oak St.

