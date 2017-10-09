Rockport volunteer reception center

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
Parents petition CCISD to keep Hamlin's Rebel mascotOct. 9, 2017, 6:36 p.m.
-
Residents forced to leave apartments because of…Oct. 9, 2017, 11:01 p.m.
-
Texas Tech police officer killed, suspect in custodyOct. 9, 2017, 8:50 p.m.