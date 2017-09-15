Rogue 18-wheeler crashes into seawall near McGee Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It was quite the shock to bystanders Friday afternoon at the Corpus Christi Bayfront when a rogue 18-wheeler went barreling through a Skid-O-Kan and got stuck on the seawall near McGee Beach.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Police said the driver of the 18-wheeler left his truck parked on Park Avenue to unload a tractor when the vehicle rolled away and eventually crashed into a Skid-O-Kan and got stuck on the seawall.

Fortunately nobody was hit, and no vehicles were struck.

"Driver said brakes were set. Somehow it rolled forward," said Officer Austin Jochec of the Corpus Christi Police Department. "Maybe a mechanical failure. Said it just got out of the shop Monday."

No citations were handed out for the accident, but the truck company will be liable for replacing the Skid-O-Kan.

