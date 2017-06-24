Roll up Your Sleeve to Help Save a Life Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Organizers are hoping for 300 donors to step up and roll up their sleeves for a good cause today. The Rock-n-Roll Up your Sleeve Blood Drive is taking place today at the parking lot of Cavender's Boot City on SPID. There will be live music and donors have the chance to win several door prizes.

Organizers said it is difficult to receive blood donations in the summer because 30-percent of donors are high school students. They said blood donations are in more demand now thanks to a recent spike in patients.

If you can't make it to Saturday's event, you can head to the Coastal Bend Blood Center and make your donation there.

The blood drive begins at 9 a.m. and goes to 5 p.m. Marissa Ford with the Coastal Bend Blood Center joined us on 3 News First Edition to talk about the event.

