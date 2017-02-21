KIII
Close

Rolling forward with Black History Month

The RTA and NAACP are teaming once again to get you to remember those who fought and fight for civil rights.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 9:07 AM. CST February 21, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The community is invited to Domingo Live Sunday, February 26 to celebrate Black History Month with the NAACP and RTA. Come and take a picture with the icon images of past civil rights leaders and current.

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories