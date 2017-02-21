Close Rolling forward with Black History Month The RTA and NAACP are teaming once again to get you to remember those who fought and fight for civil rights. John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 9:07 AM. CST February 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The community is invited to Domingo Live Sunday, February 26 to celebrate Black History Month with the NAACP and RTA. Come and take a picture with the icon images of past civil rights leaders and current. (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Eighth candidate announces run for Mayor of Corpus Christi Feb 21, 2017, 10:31 a.m. Aggie Band member killed in Hwy 21 crash Feb 21, 2017, 10:21 a.m. Flooding, evacuations rock drenched Northern California Feb 21, 2017, 9:27 a.m.
