Rollover accident causes small oil, gas leak

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One area roadway was shut down Wednesday morning after a rollover accident caused a dump truck to spill gas and oil.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Old Brownsville Road near West Point Road. A large dump truck and a car collided, causing the dump truck, carrying dirt, to lose its load and spill gas and oil onto the roadway as well.

Hazmat crews were called out to clean up the mess.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other driver was not injured.

© 2017 KIII-TV