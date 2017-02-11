KIII
Close

Rollover Accident Sends Driver to the Hospital

A man was taken to the hospital after rolling his car several times on Highway 181 early Saturday morning.

KIII 9:05 AM. CST February 11, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A driver was taken to the hospital following an accident on Highway 181 Saturday morning.  Police say the man was headed towards Portland on Highway 181 right around 2 this morning when he rolled his car several times.  The car ended up wedged against a barrier.  The driver was the only person inside the car and was taken to the hospital.  Officer Austin Jochec with CCPD said a witness reported the car had rolled about four or five times.  Police said the man had possible head and neck injuries.

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories