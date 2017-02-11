Rollover Accident Sends Driver to the Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A driver was taken to the hospital following an accident on Highway 181 Saturday morning. Police say the man was headed towards Portland on Highway 181 right around 2 this morning when he rolled his car several times. The car ended up wedged against a barrier. The driver was the only person inside the car and was taken to the hospital. Officer Austin Jochec with CCPD said a witness reported the car had rolled about four or five times. Police said the man had possible head and neck injuries.

