Ronald McDonald House receives quilt donation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A worldwide non-profit organization made a sizeable donation to the Ronald McDonald House of Corpus Christi Wednesday.

Members of the Central Texas chapter of the Easter Star organization donated dozens of handmade quilts, heart pillows, blankets and other items to the Ronald McDonald House. Managers at the facility said families always appreciate any gesture that makes their stay feel more like home.

"We know it's a house built on love, and it's our honor and pleasure to give back to such a worthwhile organization," said Linda Winn-Christenson of the Eastern Star organization. "To support people that need this."

The Ronald McDonald House serves as a temporary home for parents who have children at area hospitals like Driscoll Children's Hospital.



