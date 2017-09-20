Rosh Hashanah begins as the sun goes down Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - For those who are part of the Jewish community in South Texas and around the world, Wednesday evening marks the beginning of an important 10-day period on the Jewish calendar.

"They're known as the 'Days of Awe,' because we're supposed to be in awe of God and before God in judgement," said Rabbi Llan Emanuel of Congregation Beth Israel. "And they're also known as the 'High Holidays,' because they are the most significant time of year from a moral and spiritual point of view."

It all starts at sundown Wednesday, beginning the holiday known as Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

Services will begin celebrating the arrival of the year, and the Days of Awe end with the most solemn holiday on the Jewish calendar, Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. It is on that day that Jews around the world confess their sins for the year gone by and ask God to be inscribed in the Book of Life.

Yom Kippur starts off in a very solemn way with a 24-hour fasting period, but ends in a celebratory fashion with a positive outlook for the year ahead.

