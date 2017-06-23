RTA announces shuttle service to Port Aransas, Aransas Pass

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority announced Friday a new shuttle program that will service Aransas Pass and Port Aransas by shuttling travelers on the ferry.

It's called Route 99, and will allow priority access to the ferry. This will reduce wait times for anyone on the shuttle.

The City of Port Aransas, concerned for those riders who were using the bus and ferry, saw a need for the additional service.

"We're just trying to improve the service area here," said Kelly Coughlin, Director of Marketing for the RTA. "We're trying to let people know that there are other alternatives to the normal mode of transportation, and for people that can't afford cars, we want to make sure they can get there safe, quickly and reliably."

The shuttle service begins Monday. It will run daily from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. and will cost just 25 cents.

