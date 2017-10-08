RTA bus honors Hispanic heritage

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority and The American GI Forum officially unveiled a bus Sunday morning that will highlight leaders in the community who represent the rich heritage of the Hispanic culture. Dozens of folks were on hand for the ceremony which took place just outside the Kiii studio along SPID. The bus will be featured during Hispanic heritage month. Some familiar faces on the wrap include our very own Rudy Trevino and Barbie Leo, as well as the late Domingo Peña. Watch the ceremony LIVE on Domingo Live starting at 10:30 a.m. on TV3!

