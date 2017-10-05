RTA progress updating bus stops to be ADA compliant

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi's Regional Transportation Authority is making progress updating bus stops across the city to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

RTA began Thursday the bid process for the next 75 locations. They said there are 1,375 bus stops in the city and 744 of those bus stops have been updated.

RTA Project Manager Sharon Montez said the improvements deal with many things besides a just a bench.

"Curb cuts so that our individuals in a wheel chair can have accessibility to cross the street, so we want to make it a holistic approach. It includes curb and gutter. It includes curb ramps. It includes maybe about 150-feet of sidewalk attended by a 30-foot shelter pad," Montez said. "So it's pretty comprehensive."

Montez said the RTA is budgeting about $1 million a year to update their bus stops. She said they hope to have all the stops updated by 2023.

