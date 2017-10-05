RTA unveils bus honoring the work done at CCAD

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority revealed Thursday a new bus design aimed at honoring the work being done at the Corpus Christi Army Depot.

The bus was unveiled at the American Bank Center during the 13th annual Luther Jones Aviation Forum. The design pays tribute to CCAD leaders both active Army and civilian.

Officials hope the design will help inspire young people to steer clear of trouble and consider a career at CCAD.

