R.T.A. warning riders of bus route detours

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will be speaking to riders this morning about upcoming detours that could affect bus routes.

Officials say routes will be altered to avoid construction while still offering safe and feasible travel for customers.

Representatives will be available at the Staples Street, Six Points, Port Ayers, and South Side stations to answer any questions riders may have.

They will also be available Friday and again on Monday.

You can meet with representatives from 7 this morning until 5 p.m.

