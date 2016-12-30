Rules for popping off fireworks in Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - Officers in Aransas Pass have a reminder for residents wanting to shoot fireworks this weekend. Fireworks will only be allowed on the flats on Highway 361 leading to Port Aransas.

The fire and police department will be out in full force patrolling the area.

The Corpus Christi Police department wants to remind you that lighting fireworks inside Corpus Christi city limits is illegal.



