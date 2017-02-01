Run announced to honor memory of local shooting victim

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The spirit of a man who died from shooting injuries will live on in the form of a special run. Wednesday the "Trails of Honor" run was announced in memory of Andre Fugua. The 25-year-old was an avid runner. In late January, his body was found in a flipped over car along I-37 and Violet. Police say he had been shot several times. Police are still trying to determine what happened.

The run will be happening on Sunday February 19th at Hazel Bazemore Park. The fee for the 5K is $35. The fee for the one-mile walk is $25. Money raised will go to Fuqua's family. Click here to register.

