Runners brave the weather for annual New Year's Day Fun Run

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Despite temperatures in the lower 30s, the Corpus Christi Roadrunners brought runners from around the Coastal Bend Monday to participate in their annual New Year's Day Fun Run.

It started at Fajitaville on North Beach and after some three miles running through the cold weather, the runners returned. The winds were blowing at about 18 miles per hour, making it feel like it was 23 degrees out.

"It's a great way to start 2018. Cold, and it can only get warmer," State Rep. Todd Hunter said.

"Two and three-quarter miles, almost three miles. It wasn't too bad," said Brian and Andrea Faber. "Nice and windy. Nice and fast."

The Fabers were on vacation with their two children and decided to join in on the Fun Run despite the weather.

