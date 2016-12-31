KIII
Runners Go the Distance in the Corpus Christi Half-Marathon

KIII 9:31 AM. CST December 31, 2016

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Athletes hit the pavement to get a running start on 2017.  The Corpus Christi Half-Marathon and 5K was held today along the Corpus Christi Bayfront.  This is the 28th year for the run by American Bank.  Runners took in the views of the Corpus Christi Marina as they raced for the finish line.  Runners we spoke with said it was a great way to end the year!  A half-marathon is 13.1 miles.


