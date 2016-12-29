Rural Nueces County residents receive letter about water

NUECES COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - If you live in rural Nueces County and get your water from the Nueces Water Supply Corporation a heads up.

Customers will soon be receiving a letter warning them that a contaminant called trihalomethane was found in the water supply. It's formed when chlorine comes in contact with naturally-occurring organic material in the water.

Officials say the water is still safe for for drinking, cleaning, bathing, and any another use. The letter goes on to say that crews will be flushing the lines and exercising more control of the amount of chlorine in the system. We're told this affects about 870 customers in the Bishop, Driscoll, Agua Dulce and Banquete areas.

Again, the water is still safe.